Carlos Beltrán Inducted into Hall of Fame

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







One year in Spokane, forever in Cooperstown. Former Spokane Indians outfielder Carlos Beltrán was one of three players inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame over the weekend, joining fellow center field standout Andruw Jones and hard-hitting second baseman Jeff Kent.

"When I was growing up in Manati, Puerto Rico, many of these guys were teaching me the game of baseball," Beltrán said, gesturing to the Hall of Famers behind him. "I know some of you guys opened a lot of doors and went through a lot of situations in your careers, that my generation was able to walk through those doors because you opened a path for us. So, I just want to say thank you for making this game better. I feel very blessed, and I hope our generation has done the same for the ones that are already playing the game. When I think about the game itself, I always say that every generation has a responsibility to continue to make the game better."

Originally drafted in the second round out of Fernando Callejo High School (Puerto Rico) by the Kansas City Royals in 1995, Beltrán appeared in 59 games with the Indians in 1996, slashing .270/.359/.433 with 18 extra-base hits and 10 stolen bases. He reached the big leagues just two years later and won American League Rookie of the Year with Kansas City in 1999 after hitting .293 with 22 home runs, 27 stolen bases, 112 runs, and 108 RBIs.

"That's where everything started," Beltran said. "Drafted by that organization, and was able to work through all the way to the big leagues. And I was very lucky to be around one of the greatest, George Brett. I had him as a coach."

The switch-hitting center fielder went on to earn nine All-Star selections, three Gold Gloves, and two Silver Sluggers during his 20-year MLB career with the Royals, Astros, Mets, Giants, Cardinals, Yankees, and Rangers.

Beltrán was at his best during the postseason, highlighted by his legendary performance with Houston in 2004 (12 G, .436/.532/1.024, 8 HR, 14 RBI, 6 SB) and capped off his career with a World Series title in 2017. Beltrán's 1.021 postseason OPS is the eighth-best all time (min. 100 PA) and he finished with more walks (37) than strikeouts (33) in 256 playoff plate appearances.

Beltrán is sixth Hall of Famer from Puerto Rico, joining Roberto Clemente, Orlando Cepeda, Roberto Alomar, Ivan Rodriguez and Edgar Martinez. He is also the third player whose Hall of Fame plaque features a Mets cap, joining franchise icons Tom Seaver and Mike Piazza.

"When people ask me why I chose [a Mets cap for his plaque], I have to say this, it's simple: Every organization shapes your career. New York shaped my life," he said. "It was here where I experienced my greatest success and some of my greatest challenges. Playing for the Mets made me a better man and a better leader."

One of just five players in AL/NL history to accumulate 500 doubles, 400 homers, and 300 steals, Beltrán is ninth all time in WAR (70.1), fifth all time in home runs (435), and third all time in doubles (565) among center fielders. He ranks sixth among all switch-hitters in hits, second in doubles, fourth in home runs, third in RBIs, and eighth in slugging (min. 1,500 PA) while his 86.4% stolen base percentage is the best among all players with at least 200 career steals in the Live Ball Era (since 1920).

"Next to this plaque, I see a God who never stopped showing me grace throughout my career," he said. "I see my parents, who gave me their best. I see my brothers, my family, my whole family. I see my children. When I see this plaque, I see you, Jessica, who never stopped believing in me. I see my coaches, I see my teammates, I see my fans, my Little League coaches. I see the students of the Carlos Beltrán Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico, pursuing their dreams through education and baseball. I see my island, Puerto Rico."

Beltrán is the seventh Indians alum enshrined in Cooperstown and the first since Don Sutton in 1998. A complete list can be found below:

Carlos Beltrán - 2026

Don Sutton - 1998

Tommy Lasorda - 1997

Hoyt Wilhelm - 1985

Duke Snider - 1980

George "High Pockets" Kelly -1973

Stan Coveleski - 1969







Northwest League Stories from July 28, 2026

Carlos Beltrán Inducted into Hall of Fame - Spokane Indians

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