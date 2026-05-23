Early Everett Explosion Leads to Dust Devils' Demise

Published on May 22, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils' Randy De Jesus in action

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils' Randy De Jesus in action(Tri-City Dust Devils)

EVERETT - For the third straight night a team put up big numbers in the early innings of a game between the Tri-City Dust Devils (21-21) and the Everett AquaSox (22-20), but this time the home team did the early work in a 10-5 win over the Dust Devils at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Tri-City had scored in the top of the 1st inning in both of their prior wins in the series, and had two runners on with one out (a single by DH Caleb Bartolero and 3B Jake Munroe getting hit by a pitch), but a double play closed the frame. Everett put up two runs in the 1st and five more in the 2nd, with DH Luke Stevenson's bases-clearing double the big blow handed to Dust Devils starter Peyton Olejnik (1-5).

A reply came in the top of the 3rd, though, to get Tri-City on the board. Munroe singled to lead off the inning and C Juan Flores did the same behind, putting two on for 1B Ryan Nicholson. The lefty from Louisville mashed a ball deep over the wall in right field for a three-run home run, his fourth longball of the year, and cut the deficit to 7-3. Reliever Keythel Key held the AquaSox in check for 3.2 innings, covering from the 2nd through nearly the 5th, and the visitors got a run closer in the 6th on an RBI fielder's choice by CF Gage Harrelson to make it 7-4.

Everett again loaded the bases in the 6th, though, in front of Stevenson, and he delivered another three-run double to shove the AquaSox lead to 10-4. Though RF Randy De Jesus hit a solo blast to center in the 7th, homering in his third consecutive game, that would be all.

De Jesus had three hits on the night, with Juan Flores and LF Aaron Graeber each getting two hits to join him with multi-hit games.

WE'RE ON TO FRIDAY

Tri-City and Everett meet for game four of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday night at Everett Memorial Stadium. Right-hander Yeferson Vargas (3-2, 5.71 ERA) takes the ball for the Dust Devils, facing AquaSox ace Colton Shaw (3-2, 3.31 ERA).

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free (Everett broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

The team returns after its trip to Everett for a 12-game homestand beginning Tuesday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m. against the Spokane Indians. After six with the Inland Northwest rivals, the Vancouver Canadians return to town for six games that bring the clubs to the month of June.

For tickets to both the Spokane and Vancouver series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Dust Devils Baseball... a Tri-Cities Tradition for 25 Years!

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.