Early Deficit Proves Insurmountable for C's

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians came up short Thursday night at The Nat, falling 5-2 to the Eugene Emeralds (SF). After the Emeralds took an early lead, the C's scored a run in the fifth to be down by two, but the future Giants added to their advantage in the sixth and seventh. The Canadians scored again in the seventh but couldn't catch Eugene to drop their second consecutive game.

Eugene scored a run in the first and two in the second frame to give them a 3-0 lead before the C's spoiled the Emeralds' shutout in the bottom of the fifth. Manny Beltre doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Maddox Latta singled to send Beltre home and make it 3-1.

Trailing 5-1 after the Ems added to their advantage, the C's scored their final run of the game in the seventh. With two on and one out, Hayden Gilliland hit a broken bat RBI single to pull Vancouver within three. That proved to be the last time the Canadians would score.

Daniel Guerra made his tenth start of the season. After giving up three runs in the first two innings, Guerra retired 10 consecutive batters from the second to the fifth inning to finish his night. During his time on the mound, the righty gave up six hits, walked only one and struck out six.

Trace Baker came in to start the sixth. He pitched for two innings, gave up three hits, two runs (one earned), walked one and struck out two.

To finish the game, Jay Schueler entered in the eighth. He had two scoreless innings of relief, gave up one hit, one walk and K'ed two.

The Canadians will look to find their second win of the series tomorrow as part of a FortisBC 'Nooner at The Nat, when Danny Thompson Jr. faces off against lefty Charlie McDaniel. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 29, 2026

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