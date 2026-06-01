Sunday Finale Ends in 4-1 Loss, C's Settle for Split

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - A 4-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at The Nat forced a split in the series for the Canadians against the Eugene Emeralds (SF). Eugene scored in the first with a home run and added two more runs through innings four and six. The C's got their only run in the sixth. With the loss, the Canadians are officially eliminated from first half championship contention.

Eugene took an early lead in the first inning on a two-run homer from the second batter of the game. They extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning by plating an unearned run and tallied one more in the sixth on a solo shot.

The C's scored their lone run of the game in the sixth inning. JR Freethy doubled then advanced to third on a balk. Freethy finished his trip around the bases thanks to a Dub Gleed fielder's choice, which made the score 4-1.

The game went scoreless through the last three frames.

#16 Blue Jays prospect Nolan Perry (L, 3-1) made his second start of the series. He went four innings, gave up five hits and three runs (two earned) with three walks and four Ks.

Reliever Jack Eshleman made his C's debut beginning in the fifth. He pitched for two innings, gave up one run, walked one and struck out a pair. Jonathan Todd tossed two innings of scoreless relief before Trace Baker retired the side in order in the ninth.

After an off day tomorrow, the Canadians will be on the road Tuesday when they face off against the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA). First pitch at Gesa Stadium is at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







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