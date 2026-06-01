Castillo Homers, Hops Drop Series Finale 6-3

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hillsboro Hops dropped the final game of their series against the Everett AquaSox on Sunday afternoon, falling 6-3. Despite the loss, Hillsboro secured the series victory after earning a 7-6 win on Friday. The Hops' offense was limited to just four hits in the series finale. On the mound, five Hillsboro pitchers combined for seven strikeouts while allowing seven hits and ten walks as Everett pulled away for the win.

The AquaSox plated two runs in the top of the first off of Hops starter Rio Britton. He allowed two hits, two walks, and a sacrifice fly to put Everett up 2-0. In the top of the third, back-to-back doubles off of Britton would extend the lead 3-0. Britton threw four innings, striking out four, walking four, giving up four hits, and three earned runs. Nate Savino entered the game in the fifth.

For Hillsboro, Wallace Clark started the bottom of the fourth with a single to right field off of Walter Ford. Kenny Castillo drew a walk, and Yassel Soler reached on a fielding error, scoring Wallace to make it a 3-1 game. Ford pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Ben Hernandez took over for Ford in the bottom of the sixth. Clark drew a leadoff walk, and Kenny Castillo hit a two-run bomb to tie the game at 3-3.

Savino went two innings with two hits, and Joangel Gonzalez entered the game in the seventh. Gonzalez walked two batters and found himself in a jam with runners on the corners after a stolen base. Back-to-back groundouts scored two runs to give the AquaSox a 5-3 lead. Sandro Santana went one inning, striking out one. Luke Dotson pitched the top of the ninth, starting the inning by walking two batters. Both runners stole to be in scoring position, and a single made it 6-3.

The Hops threatened in the bottom of the inning, with a runner in scoring position and one out, but could not get through.

The Hops will travel to Spokane to take on the Indians, with the series starting on Tuesday, June 2nd. The game will begin at 6:35 PM, with the pregame show starting at 6:20 PM on 620 AM RipCity Radio and BallyLive.







Northwest League Stories from May 31, 2026

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