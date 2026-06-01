Ellis Drives in Three, Sox Take Final Two Games of Series

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO, OR: The Everett AquaSox used timely hitting, strong defense, and a late offensive surge to defeat the Hillsboro Hops 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at Hops Ballpark

With the game tied, Everett took control in the seventh inning. The AquaSox scored twice in the frame on productive outs, as Matthew Ellis and Brandon Eike each drove in runs with ground balls to give Everett a 5-3 advantage.

Josh Caron continued his recent hot streak in the late innings, delivering another clutch RBI in the ninth inning to extend the AquaSox lead to 6-3.

Ellis contributed on both sides of the ball. In addition to driving in three runs, he made a highlight-reel catch in foul territory to help preserve Everett's lead and keep Hillsboro from mounting a comeback.

The AquaSox bullpen closed the door over the final innings, holding the Hops scoreless for the final three inning and securing the victory.

Walter Ford had his best performance of the season, as he allowed only one hit in 5.0 innings. Ben Hernandez earned his second win of the season as the AquaSox captured consecutive victories to conclude the series.

LOOKING AHEAD: After the conclusion of the Hops series, the AquaSox return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Northwest League leading Eugene Emeralds. Promotions for the series include WSU Night With The AquaSox, the AquaSox Princess Party presented by Diedrich Espresso, a Saturday Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Gesa Credit Union, and more!







Northwest League Stories from May 31, 2026

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