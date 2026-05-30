AquaSox Rally Falls Just Short in 7-6 Loss

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox nearly erased a late deficit on Friday night, but their ninth-inning comeback bid came up one run short in a 7-6 loss to the Hillsboro Hops.

Everett showed resilience throughout the evening and made things interesting in the final inning. Trailing by multiple runs entering the ninth, the AquaSox rallied to bring the tying run within 90 feet of home plate. However, the Hops were able to record the final out and strand the game-tying run at third base to secure the victory.

Carlos Jimenez led the Everett offense, collecting two hits and driving in three runs. He leads the team with 38 RBI.

The Frogs continued to battle in the ninth inning, with Austin St. Laurent delivering a two-out RBI single to extend the game and keep the rally alive. Everett's offense refused to go quietly, but the comeback effort ultimately fell just short.

Starter Colton Shaw turned in another quality outing for Everett. The right-hander worked 5.2 innings, allowing five hits while striking out five batters. Shaw kept the AquaSox in the game throughout the night and continued his strong start to the season.

Everett will look to bounce back in the next game of the series against Hillsboro.

LOOKING AHEAD: After the conclusion of the Hops series, the AquaSox return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Northwest League leading Eugene Emeralds. Promotions for the series include WSU Night With the AquaSox, the AquaSox Princess Party presented by Diedrich Espresso, a Saturday Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Gesa Credit Union, and more!







Northwest League Stories from May 29, 2026

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