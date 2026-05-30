Canadians Defeat Ems with Death by a Thousand Paper Cuts

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Eugene fell to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 7-3. The C's were able to score exactly one run in seven of the eight innings as they took the lead in the first inning and never looked back. Eugene is now 36-13 in the first half with only 17 games remaining. The magic number is still at seven after today's loss.

The C's bats today were clicking as they had at least one base runner in every frame. They scored one run on the dot in the first six innings before being held scoreless for the first time in the bottom of the seventh.

After the C's took a 2-0 lead after two innings, it was Walker Martin who put the Ems on the board for the first time in the top of the third. After a quick couple of outs to start against the Canadians starter Danny Thompson Jr, Martin sent one the opposite way for his sixth home run of the year. It was the first hit and the first run of the game for the Ems as they trailed 2-1 after the top of the third inning.

Vancouver's offense kept on humming as they scored one run over the next four innings to extend out their lead. The Ems final runs of the contest came in the top of the fifth inning. Jean Carlos Sio led off the inning with a walk, who has now reached base safely at least once in all 14 of his games here in Eugene this season. After a couple of outs, Trevor Cohen hit an opposite field home run to cut into the lead. For Cohen, it was his first home run of the season as he has flirted with sending one over the wall a couple of times in the last week.

Vancouver added their seventh and final run in the 8th to extend their lead to four. In the top of the ninth the Ems offense made it close, as they drew leadoff walks and got a two out base hit to load up the bases. That brought up Cohen as the game tying run but he struck out on four pitches to bring this one final by a score of 7-3.

Charlie McDaniel picked up his first loss of the season after throwing 3.2 innings while allowing eight hits and four runs. Brayan Palenica spun the next 2.1 innings and allowed two runs on four hits. Cole Hillier pitched the final two innings and allowed just one run on one hit while also picking up a strikeout.

The Ems will now have to take both weekend games if they want to win their ninth consecutive series this year. It's a fun pitching matchup for tomorrow's 1:05 PM first pitch. Tyler Switalski will be on the mound for the Ems with Johnny King on the mound for the Canadians.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 29, 2026

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