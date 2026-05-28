Three Big Flies Leads to Big Win for Ems in Vancouver

Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Eugene defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 10-7 to even up the series at a game a piece. Eugene had just two home runs in the first seven games at Rogers Field this season, but crushed three home runs today including their 3rd grand slam in the last two weeks.

For the second straight game it was the Canadians who were able to strike first. In the bottom of the first Maddox Latta led it off with a double before Alexis Hernandez dropped down a bunt. The Ems catcher, Jancel Villarroel, elected to try and throw the runner out at third but was late on the throw which put runners on the corners with nobody out. A wild pitch from Yunior Marte brought home the first run before Tucker Toman hit a two out single to make it 2-0 C's after the first inning.

Eugene was able to break their 20 inning scoreless drought with a lead-off home run from Zander Darby to start the second inning. He sent an absolute moonshot out to straight away center that traveled 436 feet and had an exit velocity of 104.6 mph. It was much needed for the Ems and it provided the confidence boost for the remainder of the game.

It was scoreless after Darby's bomb until the top of the fourth inning. Jancel Villarroel hit a one out single before Carlos Gutierrez hit into a fielder's choice for the second out. Walker Martin followed it up with a single to put runners on the corners before a passed ball brought home the runner from third to tie up the game at two. Robert Hipwell worked an incredible eight pitch walk to put two runners on for John Carlos Sio who sent one over the opposite field wall in left to give the Ems a 5-2 lead. It was the first lead of the series for the Ems.

Vancouver got a run back in the home half of the frame after Brennan Orf hit a one out single to bring home JR Freethy who started off the inning with a single. Vancouver cut the deficit to just two runs heading into the fifth.

The Ems offense carried things over into the fifth inning with another four run frame. Dakota Jordan crushed a single 101.3 mph off his bat for a lead off knock. Darby and Villarroel followed it up with consecutive one out walks to load up the bases for Carlos Gutierrez. The Ems hit their first grand slam of the season on May 16th, precisely 10 games ago. Lisbel Diaz hit one last week for the second one of the season and tonight it was Carlos Gutierrez who sent a big fly over the left field wall with the bases loaded to give the Ems the 9-3 lead. Gutierrez now has four home runs this season in just 37 games, after hitting three across his first three professional seasons in 85 games.

The Canadians kept on fighting back as they plated two runs in both the fifth and the sixth inning via two-run home runs. In the fifth it was Freethy with the blast and in the sixth it was Hernandez who cut the deficit down to 9-7 after six innings of tonight's game.

Eugene added one more run of insurance in the top of the 8th. Gutierrez led it off with a single and was hit over to second base on a sac-bunt from Walker Martin. He followed it up by easily stealing third base for his 12th stolen base of the year, as he has still yet to be thrown out on the base path this season. The next batter, Robert Hipwell, crushed a single down the first base line which brought home the run and gave the Ems a 10-7 advantage.

Hunter Dryden exited the game after 2.2 innings and gave way to Ryan Vanderhei who pitched the final four outs of the game en-route to his third save of the season. Vanderhei's ERA has now dropped below two and currently sits at 1.80. He has four wins and has converted all three saves opportunities this year. Yunior Marte got the start in tonight's game, and while it wasn't his best work on the mound he did qualify for his sixth win of the year. He now moves into a tie for first place in the Northwest League with six wins, tying current Emerald Cade Vernon out of the bullpen.

Tonight was exactly what the Ems needed after going cold for the first time in a two game stretch. The series is now tied up at a game apiece and they'll have to win three out of the next four if they want to extend their series victory streak to nine consecutive.

First pitch tomorrow night is set for 7:05 PM. Jacob Bresnahan will get the start tomorrow as the Giants top pitching prospect.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 28, 2026

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