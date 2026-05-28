Hops Win Third Straight Behind Grice's Quality Start

Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - Everett and Hillsboro met at the new Hops Ballpark for game two of the series on Wednesday night and Caden Grice turned in another quality start. Alberto Barriga hit his team-leading seventh home run of the season and Sandro Santana struck out five of the six batters he faced, as the Hops won their third straight game 4-2.

After three scoreless innings on both sides by Caden Grice for Hillsboro and Adam Maier for Everett, Hillsboro broke through first in the bottom of the fourth when Alberto Barriga launched a solo home run to right field, giving the Hops a 1-0 advantage. Barriga's seventh home run of the season was a line-drive homer to right field.

The Hops added another run in the fifth inning with aggressive baserunning and small ball, as José Mejía singled to center and later scored on Wallace Clark's sacrifice fly and Barriga's RBI fielder's choice. The Hops led 3-0.

Everett answered immediately in the top of the sixth. Felnin Celesten ignited the rally with a 109-mph single to center before Josh Caron delivered the biggest swing of the night. Caron crushed a two-run homer to right field - his eighth home run of the season and second in as many days, bringing the Sox to within one at 3-2. Caden Grice turned in one of his best outings of the season as he struck out six over six innings before handing the ball to Luke Dotson. Doston retired the side in order in the seventh inning in his Hops' debut.

The AquaSox bullpen posted zeros as Ben Hernandez worked key middle innings and Lucas Kelly escaped trouble in the seventh by inducing an inning-ending double play off the bat of Alberto Barriga.

The Hops threatened again in the eighth inning after Yassel Soler walked and Trent Youngblood reached base, but Casey Hintz limited the damage to just one run on José Mejía's sacrifice fly.

Hillsboro's bullpen sealed the victory in dominant fashion. Sandro Santana retired all six hitters he faced in the eighth and ninth inning, including striking out the side in the eighth and then striking out Josh Caron and Brandon Eike to end the game.

Game three of the series will be tomorrow night at the new Hops Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Sports Live.







Northwest League Stories from May 28, 2026

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