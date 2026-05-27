Ems Shut out for Second Consecutive Game

Published on May 27, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Eugene fell in the series opener to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 3-0. It is the first time this year the Ems have lost a game to start a series and just the second time they have lost consecutive games. The Ems are now 34-12 on the season and will take a 10 game lead in the Northwest League Standings into the final 20 games of the first half.

The Canadians got the scoring started in the third inning. Manny Beltre hit a leadoff single against Luis De La Torre before he issued consecutive free passes to load up the bases with only one out. Jacob Sharp hit into a fielder's choice but was able to reach first base to bring home the run and give the C's a 1-0 lead.

They added another run in the fourth inning. Carter Cunningham drew a one out walk and was able to steal second base to get into scoring position. A wild pitch moved him into third base before another wild pitch brought him home for the second run of the night. Cunningham was also responsible for the third and final run in tonight's game as he led off the sixth inning with a home run.

That third run proved to be enough as the Ems fell for the second straight game via shutout. They have now gone 19 consecutive innings without a run as they last scored on Saturday in the seventh inning against the Hops.

Luis De La Torre got the start today and surrendered just one hit but allowed two earned runs as he issued five walks for the second time this season. Cade Vernon spun 1.1 innings and allowed just 1 hit and two walks but didn't surrender a run. Cole Hillier was fantastic tonight out of the bullpen, as he allowed two hits and one run on the solo home run. But outside of that swing, he was great as he struck out four batters which ties his season-high. Austin Strickland pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

It's been a strange two-game stretch for the Ems but they've built themselves a big enough lead in the standings that a stretch like this won't derail the season. They'll look to get back in the win column tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:05 PM. Yunior Marte will be on the mound for Eugene.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 27, 2026

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