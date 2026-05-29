Ems Back to Old Ways in Win against Vancouver

Published on May 29, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Eugene defeated the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 5-2 to take the 2-1 series lead. After suffering a loss for the first time this season to start a series, the Ems have bounced back in a big way at Nat Bailey Stadium. They are now 36-12 in the first half and will take an 11 game lead in the standings into the final 18 games of the half.

Trevor Cohen led off the game with a single to put good speed on the basepath. Dakota Jordan followed it up by rocketing a 108.1 mph single up the middle to put runners on the corners. Gavin Kilen wasted little time as he singled to left field to bring home Cohen for the first run of the night.

The Ems added on another pair of runs in the top of the second. Jakob Christian led the inning off by reaching on a hit-by-pitch before stealing second base for his first stolen base of the season. Trevor Cohen singled but was picked off at first for the second out. Dakota Jordan singled for the second time in just two innings to bring home a run before Gavin Kilen doubled and scored Jordan from first base. It was Kilen's 40th RBI of the night and he's the first player to reach that threshold in the Northwest League this season.

The C's pushed home their first run of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Manny Beltre led off the inning with a double and Maddox Latta hit a two out single to cut the lead down to just 3-1 after five innings.

Eugene immediately responded with a run as in the top of the sixth. Jean Carlos Sio reached on an error with one out before Walker Martin laid down a beautiful bunt that allowed him to reach first before a passed ball moved both runners into scoring position. Christian smoked a 109.5 mph single to right field to bring home a run and extend out the Ems lead. They scored their final run in the seventh as Jancel Villarroel hit a double down the third base line that scored Kilen on the play.

The C's scored one more run in the home half of the seventh but it wasn't enough as Eugene defeated the C's by a final score of 5-2. After dropping two consecutive games for just the second time this season, the Ems have now won consecutive games here in Vancouver and they'll have a chance to clinch a series split tomorrow before heading into the weekend games.

It's a quick turnaround into tomorrow's game with first pitch at 1:05 PM. Charlie McDaniel will get the starting nod for Eugene.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 29, 2026

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