Ems Consecutive Series Victories Comes to an End in Vancouver

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Eugene fell to the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 5-4. With the loss today, the Ems streak of 8 consecutive series victories has come to an end. The C's have a 3-2 series lead heading into the series finale tomorrow afternoon.

Vancouver was able to get the scoring started for the fourth time this week. This time it came in the first inning off of the Ems starter Tyler Switalski. Jacob Sharp crushed a two out solo home run for his fifth of the year to give the C's a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

They added on another run in the fourth. Sharp once again reached, this time on a one out walk. Carter Cunningham singled to center field and Sharp was attempting to go first to third on the play but Dakota Jordan threw an absolute seed to Zander Darby at third who tagged the runner out for Jordan's 3rd outfield assist of the season which ties him for the team lead. Manny Beltre ended up hitting a two out single to bring the run home a few batters later to make it 2-0 Vancouver after four.

The game looked like to really be getting away from the Ems in the top of the sixth. J.R Freethy led off the inning with a single before Cunningham drew a one out walk to put two runners on base for Dub Gleed. Gleed crushed one down the third base line and sent it over the wall for his fifth home run of the year. It was the first run Niko Mazza had allowed since April 9th against the C's at this very same ballpark. He had gone 29 consecutive innings without a run but it came to an end today as the C's took the 5-0 lead.

Eugene opened things up in the top of the seventh with a bloop single from Jean Carlos Sio. Sio has now officially reached base in all 15 games this season with the Ems. Onil Perez followed it with an infield single before Robert Hipwell singled through the right side of the infield to bring home the first run of the afternoon for the Ems.

The hit parade wouldn't stop there as Carlos Gutierrez singled to load up the bases for Dakota Jordan. Jordan just missed a pitch but he sent it deep enough to center field to bring home the runner from third. Gutierrez swiped second base to put runners in scoring position with two outs. Jancel Villarroel was able to send a screamer through the left side of the infield to plate both runs and cut the lead to just 5-4.

Eugene got a leadoff walk from Hipwell to start the ninth inning but ended up going down quickly with the top bats in the lineup as they fell by a final score of 5-4 against Vancouver. Tyler Switalski got the start today and struck out seven batters over five innings while allowing two runs and Niko Mazza pitched the final three innings while allowing just three runs on two hits.

Eugene will now try to split the series to avoid their first series loss of the season. The series finale is slated for tomorrow afternoon with a first pitch of 1:05 PM. Luis De La Torre will get the start for the second time this week.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 30, 2026

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