Hops' Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped in 6-4 Loss to Everett

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops were looking for a season high six-game win streak on Saturday night at the new Hops Ballpark after winning the first four games of the series, but Everett had different plans. The Frogs scored in four straight innings after going scoreless through five, capped off by a 425-foot go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth by Josh Caron as the Hillsboro Hops saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a 6-4 loss to the AquaSox.

Evan Truitt and David Hagaman were both efficient through the first three innings, each posting zeroes into the fourth. Hillsboro opened the scoring in the fourth inning, taking advantage of a pair of Everett errors.

David Hagaman threw 70 pitches and struck out seven over five scoreless innings. The Hops turned to Adonys Perez out of the bullpen and he was working on an 18.1 scoreless inning streak, including eight straight outings without allowing a run. That streak would end on Carlos Jimenez's seventh home run of the season that made it 2-1 Hillsboro. The Frogs tied the game in the seventh as they loaded the bases with a walk and two singles, allowing Luke Stevenson to bring home a run on a fielder's choice groundout.

The Hops took the lead back in the bottom of the frame as Brady Counsell doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After Avery Owusu-Asiedu was retired, Modeifi Marte worked a walk and Demetrio Crisantes followed with another free pass to load the bases. Trent Youngblood then drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Hillsboro's first run, and Yassel Soler followed with another bases-loaded walk that plated a second run that gave the Hops a 4-2 lead.

Everett answered immediately in the eighth. Luis Suisbel singled and Anthony Donofrio followed with a base hit before St. Laurent delivered a two-run, two-out double to right field that tied the game at 4-4.

The AquaSox got runs for the fourth straight inning in the ninth, this time against Sawyer Hawks. Josh Caron blasted a two-out 425-foot home run over the bullpen in right-center field to give the Mariners' affiliate the lead 6-4.

Hillsboro went down quietly in the ninth as Christian Little closed the door with two perfect innings, securing Everett's first win of the series.

Everett's offense was led by St. Laurent, who finished with a two-run double and scored a run, while Suisbel recorded two hits and scored. Donofrio added two hits and a run scored, and Caron supplied the big swing with a two-run homer in the ninth inning.

The loss dropped Hillsboro out of its bid for a sixth straight victory and sets up a series finale against Everett on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 1:05 with the pregame show starting at 12:50 on Rip City Radio 620 AM and Bally Sports Live.







Northwest League Stories from May 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.