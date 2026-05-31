King Adds Emeralds to Crown, Carries C's to 5-4 Win

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - On Saturday afternoon at The Nat, #4 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King and the C's earned a 5-4 win against the Eugene Emeralds (SF). King kept the first five frames clean and earned his first career High-A win while home runs from Jacob Sharp and Dub Gleed provided the bulk of the scoring. The Canadians are the first team to force at least a split in a series against the first-place Emeralds this season.

King (W, 1-1), in his tenth start, matched his single-game season high in innings pitched for the third time in 2026, where he gave up three hits, walked a pair and K'ed eight, which also equaled a season best.

In the first inning, Sharp hit a solo home run that traveled 379 feet and landed between the bullpens in left field to put the first score on the board.

Three innings later, Cunningham singled and advanced to second on the throw in from the outfield. He then scored a run on a line drive single from Manny Beltre to make it 2-0.

With JR Freethy and Cunningham on base in the sixth, Gleed hit a dinger that went 410 feet and landed on top of the Hey Y'all Porch to extend the Canadians' lead to 5-0. The ball left the park at 103 MPH.

The Emeralds spoiled the C's shutout in the seventh, when they scored four runs on five singles and a sacrifice fly that brought them within one run.

Holden Wilkerson (S, 1) entered the game in the sixth. After giving up those four runs in the seventh, Wilkerson found his stride and held the last two innings scoreless. During his time on the mound, he gave up five hits, four runs, walked one and struck out a pair.

The Canadians will look to be the first team to win a series against the Emeralds tomorrow during White Spot Family Fun Sunday, when everyone at The Nat will celebrate Bob Brown Bear's birthday with a C's youth jersey giveaway for the first 500 fans 12 and under. #17 Blue Jays prospect Nolan Perry will get his second start of the series and face off against #17 Giants prospect Luis De La Torre. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from May 30, 2026

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