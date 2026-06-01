Ems Bounce Back with Win to Close out Series in Vancouver

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The Ems were able to pick up a win in the series finale against the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 4-1. The win today means Eugene split the series against the C's, as they still have not lost a series through the first nine this year. The Ems are 37-14 in the second half with only 15 games remaining.

For the second time this week it was the Emeralds who got the scoring started in today's game. Trevor Cohen led off the game with a single. He reached base in three of his five plate appearances to start the game this week. That brought up Carlos Gutierrez who sent one out the opposite way and over the wall for a two run home run. For Gutierrez, it was his second of the week and his fifth of the season as the Ems took a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

The Ems got on the board again in the top of the fourth. Robert Hipwell drew a one out walk before Daniel Rogers recorded his first hit of the season with Eugene to put runners on the corners. Trevor Cohen was able to rocket a ball to center field for his third hit of the game in just four innings and bring home Hipwell from third for his 17th RBI of the year.

Luis De La Torre put together his best outing by far this year. He spun five fantastic innings and allowed just two hits and one walk while not allowing a single earned run. He struck out a season-high nine batters, just one shy of his career-high. He qualified for his first win of the season, and it was great to see De La Torre put it all together for five elite innings.

The Ems added their final run of the game in the top of the sixth inning. Jakob Christian led off the frame with a lead-off blast to left field for his first home run since May 12th at Tri-City. He now has three home runs and 14 RBI's in his first 22 games this year with the Ems.

The C's scored their lone run of the game in the home half of the sixth. Dub Gleed hit into a fielder's choice with runners at the corners to score J.R Freethy from third base. The bases got loaded up after the out but Ryan Vanderhei took over and got the final out to escape the bases loaded jam. He pitched a 1-2-3 7th inning as well to earn his first hold of the season.

Esmerlin Vinicio took over in the eighth and picked up a six out save for his third of the year as his ERA has now plummeted to a 0.40 to start the year.

While Eugene couldn't keep their series victory streak alive, it was a great showing today to bounce back with a win to force the series split against Vancouver.

The Ems will now head down to Everett to get ready for a six game series against the Everett AquaSox this week at Funko Field. The series will open up on Tuesday, May 2nd with a first pitch at 7:05 PM. Neither team has announced starters yet for the series opener.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from May 31, 2026

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