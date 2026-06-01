AquaSox Homestand Highlights: June 2-7

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







The first place Eugene Emeralds, High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, make their first trip to Everett this season as the AquaSox welcome their Northwest League rivals to Everett Memorial Stadium for a six-game series.

The Emeralds have been one of the NWL's top clubs early this season and bring an explosive offense to Everett.

The Emeralds roster features several of the organization's top prospects, including infielder Gavin Kilen (#5), outfielder Dakota Jordan (#6), pitcher Jacob Bresnahan (#8), and outfielder Trevor Cohen (#9).

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office..

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SILVER SLUGGERS: It's another Silver Sluggers night at the ballpark! This exclusive club for fans 55 years and wiser is brought to you by Mukilteo Memory Care. At Mukilteo Memory Care, they provide more than just support; they offer a sanctuary designed specifically for the journey of memory loss.

BASEBALL BINGO: Pick up your Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth and play along! Each night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five bingo for and two blackouts. You can't win if you don't play!

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating Mechanics Bank, formerly HomeStreet Bank, locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket that is redeemable at the Everett Memorial Stadium Box Office.

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Cheers to a party at the park every Thursday evening home game! Enjoy $4.00 12-ounce cans of Coors Light along with $4.00 hot dogs, popcorn, and soda while you take in the action.

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $9.00 BECU Family Night Field Reserved ticket special! Limit 8 tickets per person while supplies last.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $9.00 BECU Family Night Field Reserved ticket special! Limit 8 tickets per person while supplies last.

WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY ALUMNI NIGHT: The AquaSox welcome Cougar alumni and fans to Everett Memorial Stadium for our annual WSU Alumni Night! Show your Cougar pride and save yourself the drive to Pullman as we celebrate all things Crimson and Gray.

WSU THEMED JERSEY AUCTION: During the game, the AquaSox will take the field in special WSU-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off exclusively in the ballpark. Fans will have the opportunity to own a game-used, autographed jersey through our in-game jersey auction! Winning bidders will also get the chance to meet their player or coach on the field following the game. Bidding closes at the first pitch of the top of the sixth inning, so be sure to get your bids in early!

FIREWORKS Following the conclusion of the game, fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza that lights up the Everett sky. The Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza is presented by Gesa Credit Union

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes including the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

PRINCESS DAY: Everett Memorial Stadium will transform into a magical land filled with princesses from your favorite fairytales! Step into a storybook adventure and take photos with all your favorite enchanted characters

CHICK-FIL-A 4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2026! May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2026 Sunday home game.







Northwest League Stories from May 31, 2026

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