AquaSox Snap Skid with 6-4 Victory over Hillsboro

Published on May 31, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO, OR: The Everett AquaSox returned to the win column Saturday night, defeating the Hillsboro Hops 6-4 and snapping a six-game losing streak. The Frogs took the lead in dramatic fashion when Josh Caron launched a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, lifting Everett to the victory.

Everett received contributions throughout the lineup and a dominant performance from starting pitcher Evan Truitt. The right-hander scattered four hits, struck out five across six scoreless innings, and consistently kept Hillsboro hitters off balance during his outing.

The AquaSox offense was led by Caron, Felnin Celesten, and Austin St. Laurent who each recorded multi-hit games as Everett capitalized on scoring opportunities throughout the evening. Carlos Jimenez, also homered and drove in a run.

After Truitt exited, the AquaSox bullpen worked through the final three innings to secure the win. Christian Little collected his second win of the season and lowered his ERA to 0.90.

With the win, the AquaSox improved to 24-26 on the season.

Everett and Hillsboro conclude their series Sunday afternoon in Hillsboro. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

LOOKING AHEAD: After the conclusion of the Hops series, the AquaSox return home to Everett Memorial Stadium for six games against the Northwest League leading Eugene Emeralds. Promotions for the series include WSU Night With The AquaSox, the AquaSox Princess Party presented by Diedrich Espresso, a Saturday Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Gesa Credit Union, and more!







Northwest League Stories from May 31, 2026

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