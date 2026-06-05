Nolan Perry Named NWL Pitcher of the Month

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians starter Nolan Perry as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Month for May after he went 3-1 with a 1.08 ERA, 40 strikeouts and nine walks in 25.0 innings across five starts. The right-hander led the league in ERA, strikeouts, strikeouts per nine innings (14.4) and was second in average (.186). His 40 Ks were fourth-most in MiLB and his month included an 18-inning scoreless streak. Perry is the second C's player to earn a monthly award after Carter Cunningham was named the league's top player for April.

Perry, 22, arrived on the roster May 3 after starring for Single-A Dunedin in April. He made his Canadians debut five days later in Eugene against the formidable Giants affiliate, tossing five frames of one-run ball - with the lone run coming on a solo homer - in which he scattered three hits, a walk and eight strikeouts. He followed that up with his first of three consecutive wins on May 14 at The Nat. The Carlsbad, NM native held Everett scoreless on three hits with three walks and 10 Ks that night then went back to work on May 20 in Spokane and earned NWL Pitcher of the Week honours with another five zeroes that saw him surrender just one and one walk with another 10 strikeouts.

He delivered the first quality start by a C's pitcher this year on May 26 opposite Eugene when he contributed six shutout stanzas with four hits, a walk and eight punchouts in a game Vancouver won 3-0. His lone loss of the month came on May 31, but he still managed to get through four innings and allowed only two earned runs.

A 12th round pick in 2022 out of Carlsbad High School, Perry owns a cumulative season ERA of 1.37 with 72 Ks and a 0.85 WHIP in 46.0 innings across two levels. His next start is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 against the Tri-City Dust Devils in Pasco, WA.

Stay up to date with all things Canadians Baseball during the 75th anniversary season of historic Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium by visiting CanadiansBaseball.com, calling 604-872-5232 or on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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