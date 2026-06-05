Big Inning Busts C's Lead in 4-3 Loss

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - A three-run bottom of the sixth doomed the Canadians in a 4-3 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) Thursday night at Gesa Stadium.

Up 2-1 through five and a half, the C's saw their lead evaporate over the first four batters of that frame. A lead-off single was erased on a caught stealing, but two hits followed before the second three-run homer of the series from Dust Devils outfielder Randy De Jesus put the future Halos in front for good.

Vancouver rallied for a run in the eighth to cut the deficit to one. Singles from Jacob Sharp and Dub Gleed had runners at the corners with two away before #19 Blue Jays prospect Edward Duran's second hit of the game made it 4-3. A walk followed to load the bases, though the inning would end on a fly out to keep the game in Tri-City's favour.

A one-out single and steal from Maddox Latta in the ninth put the tying run in scoring position, but the Canadians couldn't bring him home and dropped their second of three games in the series.

The C's jumped out to an early lead. Latta singled to start the game, Sharp doubled him to third and Gleed drove him in with a base hit to make it 1-0. They would add to their lead in the fifth when knocks from JR Freethy and Kendry Chirinos set up an RBI ground out off the bat of Sharp to put the Canadians ahead 2-0.

#26 Blue Jays prospect Danny Thompson Jr. got the start and was crisp the entire way. He allowed a total of three baserunners - two walks and an error - over four scoreless stanzas before he surrendered a homer in the bottom of the fifth brought the Dust Devils within a run. He finished the night with a single-game season high nine strikeouts.

Reece Wissinger (L, 0-1) bounced back after his rough sixth inning to put up a pair of zeroes between the seventh and the eighth. He wrapped his outing by retiring eight in a row.

Seven of nine starters had a hit, led by two-knock performances from Latta, Sharp, Gleed and Duran.

Vancouver sends #3 Blue Jays prospect Johnny King to the bump tomorrow night looking to tie the series at two. He'll be opposed by righty Yeferson Vargas. Coverage begins with the Canadians Pregame Show at 6:00 p.m. and continues with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. on Sportsnet 650.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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