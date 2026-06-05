Viñeros Vanquish Vancouver Via Longball

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







PASCO - Two big swings for the Tri-City Dust Devils (29-25) turned around an early Thursday deficit, with home runs from CF Gage Harrelson and RF Randy De Jesus giving their team enough offense to hold on for a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canadians (22-32) at Gesa Stadium.

Playing again as Viñeros de Tri-City, the home nine mustered only a pair of walks off Vancouver starter Danny Thompson, Jr., in the first four innings while the visitors picked up a pair of runs to lead 2-0. Harrelson's blast came leading off the bottom of the 5th inning, with the lefty socking a pitch over the right field wall for his second pro home run and his first with his family in attendance. The longball made it a 2-1 game at the time, with the Canadians taking the lead to the 6th.

It stayed a 2-1 game due to the efforts of lefty Lucas Knowles (4-1), who offered his team a quality start by going six innings and giving up two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts. The team's lone Washingtonian gave up single runs in the 1st and 5th innings, navigating trouble and limiting damage to keep his team in the ballgame.

Thompson, Jr., left the game prior to the bottom of the 6th, where Tri-City went to work on reliever Reece Wissinger (0-1). SS David Mershon started the inning with an infield single, but Vancouver caught him attempting to steal second. 1B Caleb Bartolero restarted the attack with single of his own, and DH Ryan Nicholson followed behind with a hit to put runners at first and second with one out. Up stepped De Jesus, who hammered a high and deep drive well over the left field wall for a three-run shot that gave the Dust Devils a 4-2 lead.

The Canadians threatened in the 8th inning, getting an RBI single from C Edward Duran to get within one at 4-3. A walk loaded the bases, and Tri-City called on closer Sam Tookoian to come in and handle business. The big righty induced a flyout to leave the bases loaded and then got the final three outs, navigating around a single and a stolen base in the 9th for his seventh save.

FIREWORKS, FAMILY FEAST FRIDAY

Game four of the six-game set between Tri-City and Vancouver again gets a 6:30 p.m. start at Gesa Stadium, where postgame fireworks will light the sky above the Tri thanks to Granite Construction. As well, Genuine Homes presents a second straight Family Feast Night with hot dogs, 16 oz. Coca-Cola products, bags of chips and ice cream sandwiches all available for $2.50 each throughout the night.

Right-hander Yeferson Vargas (3-3, 6.41 ERA) takes the ball for the Dust Devils, with left-hander Johnny King (1-1, 2.20 ERA) countering for the Canadians.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

For tickets to the weekend's games with Vancouver, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.







Northwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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