AquaSox Weekend Preview

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Colton Shaw (3-2, 3.74 ERA)

MLB REHAB APPEARANCE: Mariners infielder Will Wilson is scheduled to make an MLB rehab appearance with the AquaSox. A veteran of two Major League seasons, Wilson has appeared in 36 big league games over the past two seasons. Originally selected in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

BECU FAMILY NIGHT: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $9.00 BECU Family Night Field Reserved ticket special! Limit 8 tickets per person while supplies last.

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Evan Truitt (1-3, 3.98 ERA)

WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY ALUMNI NIGHT: The AquaSox welcome Cougar alumni and fans to Everett Memorial Stadium for our annual WSU Alumni Night! Show your Cougar pride and save yourself the drive to Pullman as we celebrate all things Crimson and Gray.

WSU THEMED JERSEY AUCTION: During the game, the AquaSox will take the field in special WSU-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off exclusively in the ballpark. Fans will have the opportunity to own a game-used, autographed jersey through our in-game jersey auction! Winning bidders will also get the chance to meet their player or coach on the field following the game. Bidding closes at the first pitch of the top of the sixth inning, so be sure to get your bids in early!

FIREWORKS Following the conclusion of the game, fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza that lights up the Everett sky. The Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza is presented by Gesa Credit Union

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Gesa Credit Union and the AquaSox are proud to support our military heroes including the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire. Active and retired service members with a valid military ID may purchase $12.00 Upper Reserved tickets for all AquaSox home games. Each eligible guest may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game. Must be purchased at the AquaSox Front Office or Box Office.

STUDENT TICKET DISCOUNT: Students can enjoy $13.00 Upper Reserved tickets to all AquaSox home games this season! Students may purchase up to four discounted tickets per game at the team's Front Office or Box Office with a valid student ID.

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Walter Ford (0-4,6.80 ERA)

MLB REHAB APPEARANCE: Mariners All-Star catcher Cal Raleigh is scheduled to make an MLB rehab appearance with the AquaSox. Originally an AquaSox standout in 2018, Raleigh has developed into one of baseball's premier power hitters. Last season, he blasted 60 home runs, setting Major League Baseball's single-season records for both catchers and switch-hitters while becoming the first catcher in MLB history to reach the 60-home run milestone

SIGNATURE SUNDAY: Two AquaSox players will be on the concourse signing autographs from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. Bring your pen and your items to get signed!

PRINCESS DAY: Everett Memorial Stadium will transform into a magical land filled with princesses from your favorite fairytales! Step into a storybook adventure and take photos with all your favorite enchanted characters

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids Run the Bases follows the conclusion of each Sunday home game! Allow your kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to our friends at Imagine Children's Museum. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.







Northwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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