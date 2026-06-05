Frogs Offense Pummels Emeralds in 12-2 Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox outfielder Curtis Washington Jr.

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox outfielder Curtis Washington Jr.(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: Propelled by seven extra-base hits, the Everett AquaSox demolished the Eugene Emeralds 12-2 at Everett Memorial Stadium on Coors Light Throwback Thursday.

Everett's offense found a spark in each of the game's first three frames, scoring five runs to build an early lead. Matthew Ellis opened the scoring with an RBI double in the bottom of the first, and Jonny Farmelo powered a two-run home run after Curtis Washington Jr. doubled. Concluding the early scoring efforts was Luke Stevenson, who lined a single into right field in the bottom of the third inning. Two runners scored on Stevenson's swing - one on the hit and one as a rundown occurred on the basepaths.

The AquaSox offense added another two runs in the bottom of the fifth, leaping ahead 7-0. Washington Jr. doubled, allowing Carter Dorighi and Farmelo to line consecutive RBI singles to extend the Frogs' lead. Everett starting pitcher Chase Centala departed as the game went into the sixth, throwing five shutout innings while striking out seven Emeralds. Centala's seven strikeouts tied his career high, and he also walked none.

Eugene found the scoring column for the first time in the top of the sixth as Gavin Kilen hit a solo home run. However, the AquaSox responded in the bottom of the inning, scoring four more runs to take an 11-1 lead. With two runners on base, Carlos Jimenez hit an RBI single, and two at-bats later, Washington Jr. demolished a three-run home run for his third extra-base hit of the game and his sixth home run of the season.

Scoring the final AquaSox run was Stevenson, who crossed home plate as Jimenez was hit by a pitch while the bases were loaded in the bottom of the seventh. Ben Hernandez and Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman finished the game from the mound for Everett as each fired off one inning. Jakob Christian added a solo homer in the top of the ninth to make the score 12-2 but the Emeralds did not add any more runs beyond his swing, allowing the Frogs to lock down their third win of the six-game series.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 13 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 1 2 2 0 2 4 1 0 X 12 14 0

WIN - Chase Centala (3-1) LOSS - Niko Mazza (2-2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Centala (5.0), Schapira (0.2), Kelly (1.1), Hernandez (1.0), Lunsford-Shenkman (1.0)

EUGENE PITCHING: Mazza (2.2), Palencia (2.1), Hillier (1.1), Simon (1.2)

TIME: 2 Hours, 53 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 1,082

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Northwest League leading Eugene Emeralds on Friday, June 5, at Everett Memorial Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and it is Recovery Day! Promotions for later in the homestand include, Coug Night With The AquaSox, the AquaSox Princess Party, and Sunday Fun Day! Additionally, Seattle Mariners infielder Will Wilson is scheduled to make a rehab appearance with the AquaSox on Friday!

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.