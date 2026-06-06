Celesten, Dorighi Earn Mariners MiLB Awards

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







*** PEVERETT, Wash.: Seattle Mariners Director of Player Development Justin Toole announced Thursday that Everett AquaSox infielders Felnin Celesten and Carter Dorighi were named winners of Mariners Minor League Awards for their efforts made on the diamond in May 2026.

Celesten, a 20-year-old switch-hitting native of Guaymate, Dominican Republic, was named Co-Hitter of the Month alongside AquaSox alum and current Arkansas Traveler Charlie Pagliarini. Leading the charge among the Frogs' offense, Celesten hit .352 in 25 games played, carrying a hit streak over from April that ended at 25 games - the longest streak in all of Minor League Baseball this season.

Partnered with his league-leading hit streak, Celesten found a power surge in May as he rocketed eight doubles and three home runs, driving in 13 runs along the way. He collected a .998 OPS, drew 17 walks, stole seven bases, and scored 22 runs. The Mariners' No. 7 prospect also earned Northwest League Player of the Week honors for April 27 - May 3.

Dorighi, a 22-year-old native of Denver, Colorado, earned Defensive Player of the Month accolades after shining in the infield across 21 games played in May. The Butler University alum played 105.2 innings at second base while recording zero errors in 53 total chances and, in 76.0 innings played at third base, Dorighi notched a .955 fielding percentage while committing one lone error. Dorighi also helped execute seven double plays at second base.

The AquaSox return to action tonight as they take on the Eugene Emeralds at 7:05 p.m. from Everett Memorial Stadium. Tickets may be purchased online at AquaSox.com, or you may purchase tickets in-person at the ticket booths located at Everett Memorial Stadium's north and south gates.







Northwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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