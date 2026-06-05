O'Dowd Draws Walk-Off Walk in 2-1 Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Sometimes the best thing you can do is nothing at all. Spokane took advantage of control problems from Hillsboro's John West - drawing three straight walks include a bases-loaded free pass to Jack O'Dowd - as they strolled to a 2-1 win in front of 2,525 fans at Avista Stadium for Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Night.

TOP PERFORMERS

Lebarron Johnson Jr. was sharp in his first home start of the year, allowing just one earned run on four hits over five frames. Fisher Jameson followed with three scoreless innings of relief while Nathan Blasick (5-2) picked up the win after striking out the side in the top of the ninth.

Robert Calaz (2-for-3, BB, 2 SB) and Kevin Fitzer (2-for-3, 2B, BB) both reached base three times in the win.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (10-6), Redband (1-2), Operation Fly Together (2-1), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (9-21), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Friday, June 5th vs. Hillsboro (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Hillsboro RHP David Hagaman (1-2, 4.29) vs. Spokane RHP Jackson Cox (3-1, 4.11)

NEXT PROMOTION: Musical Movie Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers & KEY 101 - Baseball, hot dogs, fireworks - what more do you need? Fireworks will light up the sky following the evening's game featuring songs from popular musical movies, courtesy of Your Local Toyota Dealers!







Northwest League Stories from June 5, 2026

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