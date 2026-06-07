Hughes Sharp, But Hops Double up the Indians

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Gabriel Hughes was sharp in his second rehab appearance with Spokane, but the Hops struck for a pair of runs in the eighth as they topped the Indians, 4-2, in front of 5,025 fans at Avista Stadium for Rosauers Family Feast Night presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hughes looked right at home at Avista Stadium, striking out the first batter he faced and finishing the night with six punchouts over three shutout frames.

Jacob Humphrey had two singles, scored once, drove in a run and stole his 18th and 19th bases of the season -- tying him for the league-lead with Tevin Tucker and Jacob Youngblood.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (10-7), Redband (1-2), Operation Fly Together (3-1), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (9-21), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, June 7th vs. Hillsboro (First Pitch - 1:05 PM, Gates - 12:00 PM)

Hillsboro RHP Brian Curley (1-2, 4.97) vs. Spokane RHP Jordy Vargas (1-4, 3.86)

NEXT PROMOTION: Ballpark Bugs 'N Stadium Snakes Day Game - Bugs, Snakes, Baseball - OH MY! Bugs 'N Snakes Spokane will be on site to show off their reptile friends. Quantities of legs will vary. Plus, stick around after the game for Ashley Catch on the Field!







Northwest League Stories from June 6, 2026

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