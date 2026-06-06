Even with Exchange Rate, Canadians Beat Dust Devils

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils at Bat

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils at Bat(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - Runs came early and often for the visitors to the Mid-Columbia Friday night, with the Tri-City Dust Devils (29-26) unable to stop the onslaught in a 14-2 win for the Vancouver Canadians (23-32) at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City's struggles started early, with two 1st inning errors aiding Vancouver in putting up three runs on Dust Devils starter Yeferson Vargas (3-4). The righty made it through 3.1 innings in his return to the rotation, giving up a total of seven runs (5 ER) on five hits and striking out three.

Offensively, the home nine avoided the shutout with help of a Vancouver error in the bottom of the 4th with two out. 1B Caleb Bartolero, who had singled to lead off the inning, came in when C Peter Burns dropped an RBI single into left to cut the Canadians lead to 7-1 at the time. Lefty starter Johnny King (2-1) also gave up a solo home run to DH Matt Coutney to lead off the bottom of the 6th but otherwise held down the Tri-City offense in taking the win.

CF David Mershon (2-for-3, BB) had the lone multi-hit game of the night for the Dust Devils. LF Anthony Scull added a 1st inning single to the cause.

THEY'LL BE HERE ON THE DOUBLE...TOMORROW NIGHT

Tri-City and Vancouver face off in game five of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at Gesa Stadium. It will be Paw Patrol Night at the ballpark, thanks to Benton Franklin Health District, with Chase and Marshall making their way from Adventure Bay to visit the Dust Devils faithful. The team will also wear special Paw Patrol jerseys, auctioned off during the ballgame and received by the winners on the field postgame.

Right-hander Peyton Olejnik (1-5, 6.02 ERA) gets the start for Tri-City, taking on righty Holden Wilkerson (3-3, 4.38 ERA) of Vancouver.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

For tickets to the weekend's games with Vancouver, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Dust Devils Baseball... a Tri-Cities Tradition for 25 Years!

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Northwest League Stories from June 6, 2026

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