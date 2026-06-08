Dust Devils Take Down Canadians, Clinch Series Win

Published on June 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils catcher Caleb Bartolero

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils catcher Caleb Bartolero(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - A three-run 3rd inning and a stellar bullpen effort powered the Tri-City Dust Devils (31-26) to a 6-1 win over the Vancouver Canadians (23-34) Sunday afternoon, closing out both a four-games-to-two series win and a decidedly winning homestand at Gesa Stadium.

LF Caleb Bartolero and 3B Jake Munroe triggered the offense at the start of the lineup, first singling back-to-back off Vancouver starter Landen Maroudis (0-5) to put runners on the corners with no one out in the bottom of the 1st. DH Matt Coutney then got sawed off but forced a grounder past the mound, scoring Bartolero to tie the game 1-1 and answer Canadians C Jacob Sharp's solo home run in the top of the 1st.

The two got things started again to lead off the bottom of the 3rd, this time with a Bartolero single and a Munroe double putting both in scoring position with nobody out. Coutney again came to the plate, this time grounding a ball through the right side for a two-run single that plated both Bartolero and Munroe to give Tri-City a 3-1 advantage. 1B Ryan Nicholson added an RBI single later in the inning to make it a 4-1 contest.

Dust Devils starter Tyler Bremner gave up the solo homer but not much else, striking out a pair in 2.2 innings of work. Max Gieg (2-0) then came in and threw 1.1 scoreless frames, leading what ended up 6.1 innings of scoreless relief and receiving the win. Luke Schafer (3.1 IP), Nick Jones (.1 IP) and Sam Tookoian (1.1 IP) covered the rest without Vancouver scoring further.

RF Randy De Jesus then put the cherry on top in the bottom of the 7th, sending a high and deep two-run homer to left for both his third longball of the week and his tenth of the season.

With the win Tri-City completed an 8-4 homestand, the best 12-game homestand in the High-A/full season era for the Dust Devils. The previous mark was a 7-5 homestand, set back in 2023. The victory also prevented the Eugene Emeralds from clinching the Northwest League First Half title for one more day, but the league leaders moved their magic number to one with a victory over Everett.

WANNA GO SEE A NEW BALLPARK?

Tri-City gets on the bus and makes its first visit to the brand new Hops Ballpark in Hillsboro, Oregon for a six-game series with the Hillsboro Hops beginning at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Games will start at 6:35 p.m. through Friday, with a 5:03 p.m. start Saturday evening and a 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon game closing out the series. Pitching matchups have not yet been announced.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show 20 minutes before first pitch. Fans can also watch the games for free (Hillsboro broadcast) on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

Tri-City comes back home both to finish up the First Half and begin the Second Half in taking on the Eugene Emeralds for six games beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday, June 16 at 7:05 p.m. at Gesa Stadium.

For tickets to the Eugene series, as well as to all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from June 8, 2026

Dust Devils Take Down Canadians, Clinch Series Win - Tri-City Dust Devils

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