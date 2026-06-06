Spokane Cruises in 12-5 Win over Hops

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane got five strong innings from Jackson Cox and clubbed three home runs as they humbled the Hops, 12-5, in front of 4,897 fans at Avista Stadium for Musical Movie Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers & KEY 101.

TOP PERFORMERS

Cox improved to 4-1 as he struck out a career-high 11 -- including four in his final frame -- over five innings of three-run ball. The right-hander continues to pace the Northwest League in innings (55.1 IP) and strikeouts (78) while also ranking among the circuit's top five in WHIP (1.27) and wins (4).

Roynier Hernandez, Jack O'Dowd, and Max Belyeu all homered while Robert Calaz and Alan Espinal both reached base four times in the win.

Austin Emener picked up his first save after allowing just one run over the game's final four frames.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (10-6), Redband (1-2), Operation Fly Together (3-1), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (9-21), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, June 6th vs. Hillsboro (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Hillsboro LHP Rio Britton (2-2, 4.26) vs. Spokane RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-0, 0.00)

NEXT PROMOTION: Rosauers Family Feast Night presented by Rosauers Supermarkets, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU - It's the first Rosauers Family Feast Night of the season! Enjoy hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches for only $2 all night long. Kids 12 & under can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!







Northwest League Stories from June 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.