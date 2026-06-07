C's Trail Early, Often in 8-3 Loss

Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - The Canadians fell behind in the first, again in the second then trailed the rest of the way in an 8-3 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) Saturday night at Gesa Stadium.

After the Dust Devils used two hits and a sacrifice fly to grab a 1-0 lead in the first, the C's came back to even the score in the second. Brennan Orf led off with his fourth double of the series then scored when JR Freethy's two-bagger made it 1-1.

That would be the closest the Canadians would be to a lead in the game. Tri-City got a solo homer from Ryan Nicholson in the second to go up by a run then tagged starter Holden Wilkerson (L, 3-4) for four more runs between the fourth and fifth to lead 6-1.

They plated an unearned run in the seventh before Vancouver scored again in the eighth. A one-out walk put a man on for Dub Gleed, who cracked his seventh homer of the year to bring the Canadians within four.

Nicholson homered again in the eighth to help the Dust Devils go up 8-3 and the C's went quietly in the ninth to drop their third game of back-and-forth series.

Vancouver and Tri-City wrap up the six-game set tomorrow afternoon. Landen Maroudis will be opposed by #1 Angels prospect Tyler Bremner. Coverage begins with C's On Deck at 10:00 a.m. then continues with first pitch at 1:30 p.m. on Sportsnet 650.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 6, 2026

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