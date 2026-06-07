Vancouver Canadians Roster Update
Published on June 6, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
The following change has been made to the Vancouver roster:
OF Sam Shaw returned off MiLB rehab from Single-A Dunedin to the Vancouver IL, activated on the Vancouver roster and wearing #2
Check out the Vancouver Canadians Statistics
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