Shaw's Triumphant Return Sparks 10-1 Win

Published on June 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - On a rainy Tuesday night at The Nat, the C's were 10-1 winners over the Everett AquaSox (SEA) in front of a sellout crowd. The Canadians took an early lead in the first and continued to score runs throughout the rest of the game. All nine of the Canadian starters reached base during Tuesday's game, while multiple home runs were hit from across the lineup.

In the first, Sam Shaw made his 2026 Nat Bailey debut, where he helped give the C's a 3-0 lead in the game. During his first appearance at the plate, the Victoria, BC native hammered his first career High-A home run over the right field fence. Shaw's homer was also his first hit with the Canadians this season. He finished the night with two hits, two walks and four RBI.

Kendry Chirinos went deep with a dinger over the right field fence to make the score 4-0 in the second.

The Frogs hit a solo home run in the fourth before Dub Gleed responded with one of his own in the fifth, which landed 416 feet from home plate after coming off the bat at 102 MPH.

In the sixth, five Canadians players reached base on three walks and two hit by pitches, while two of the four runs that scored were walked in. An Edward Duran RBI single and a sacrifice fly from JR Freethy made the score 9-1. The C's only put up one hit in the frame.

Alexis Hernandez added a run-scoring single of his own in the seventh to put Vancouver in front by nine and complete the scoring.

Daniel Guerra got the start for the C's and pitched for three innings. He gave up two hits, no runs, no walks and struck out three.

Jay Schueler (W, 1-1) made his 15th relief outing of the season, where he gave up two hits, one run, K'ed four and issued no walks. He pitched for three innings.

In the seventh, Carson Myers (S, 2) appeared in his fifth game with the C's. He closed out the last three innings of the game and gave up no hits, no runs and struck out a personal best six.

The Canadians will face the AquaSox for the second game of the series tomorrow night during RBC We Care Wednesday. MLB Pipeline's #26 Blue Jays prospect Danny Thompson Jr. will get the start against North Vancouver native Adam Maier. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 10, 2026

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