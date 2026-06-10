AquaSox Drop Series Opener to Canadians

Published on June 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Vancouver Canadians 10-1 Tuesday night at Nat Bailey Stadium in the opening match of the six-game series.

Vancouver led 4-0 after two innings of play courtesy of Sam Shaw and Kendry Chirinos. Shaw powered the Canadians to a first-inning lead as he smashed a three-run home run, and Chirinos followed up Shaw's blast with a solo home run of his own in the bottom of the second. Everett hopped in on the long ball surge in the top of the fourth as Josh Caron powered a solo home run for his 10th blast of the season, providing the AquaSox their only run of the night.

With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Vancouver's Dub Gleed added a solo home run to make the score 5-1. The Canadians offense did not slow down in the bottom of the sixth, plating four more runs to go ahead 9-1. Alexis Hernandez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Shaw drew a bases-loaded walk, and Edward Duran chopped an RBI single to account for the first three runs of the frame, and J.R. Freethy drove home the ninth run by hitting a sacrifice fly.

Hernandez drove home Vancouver's 10th and final run in the bottom of the seventh, hitting an RBI single to center field. Carson Myers stifled the AquaSox offense across the game's final two frames, allowing no runs to secure the Canadians' 10-1 victory.

For the AquaSox, Luke Stevenson and Carlos Jimenez collected multi-hit nights, and Stevenson also notched his 14th double of the season. Reigning Northwest League Player Of The Week Jonny Farmelo also singled and stole one base during the game.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their series in Vancouver, British Columbia, against the Vancouver Canadians on Wednesday, June 10. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and right-hander Adam Maier is scheduled to make the start for the AquaSox. Upon the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the AquaSox return home for six games against the Hillsboro Hops starting on Tuesday, June 16. Promotions for the series include Bark In The Park, a Northwest League Champions hat giveaway, Sunday Fun Day, and more!







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