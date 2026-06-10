Hops Stay Hot, Blast Four Homers in 10-2 Win over Tri-City

Published on June 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops picked up right where they left off on Sunday night in game one against Tri-City. Two days after dismantling Spokane 14-0, Hillsboro had another offensive explosion Tuesday night, rolling to a 10-2 victory behind a career performance from Modeifi Marte and six dominant innings from John West. Marte recorded the first two-homer game of his professional career as the Hops launched four home runs, matching the ninth four-homer game in franchise history. Hillsboro also carried a scoreless streak of 18 consecutive innings before Tri-City finally broke through in the seventh inning. D-Backs top Minor League Prospect Kayson Cunningham made his High-A debut and was 0-3 with a sacrifice fly and RBI in the win.

Marte opened the scoring in the second inning with a solo homer to left field, his fifth of the season. Two batters later, Wallace Clark followed with a two-run blast to left-center, scoring Avery Owusu-Asiedu and giving Hillsboro a 3-0 advantage.

John West made his first start in a couple weeks after multiple outings from the bullpen and the right-hander tossed six shutout innings, allowing just three hits while striking out five and working around four walks. He stranded three runners in scoring position in the second inning and escaped another jam in the third, preserving Hillsboro's early lead.

The lead grew to 4-0 in the fourth. Owusu-Asiedu drew a walk, advanced to third on Clark's bunt single and scored when José Mejía lined a base hit to center.

Marte struck again in the fifth, hammering a solo shot to right-center for his second homer of the night and sixth of the season. The multi-homer effort was the first of his career and pushed the Hops ahead 5-0.

While West continued to cruise, Hillsboro delivered the knockout blow in the seventh. After Mejía walked and stole second, Trent Youngblood launched a two-run homer to right field, extending the lead to 7-0. The blast was Youngblood's fifth homer of the season and the third long ball of the game for Hillsboro.

The Dust Devils finally ended Hillsboro's scoreless streak in the top of the seventh when Capri Ortiz connected for a two-run homer off reliever Luke Dotson. The homer snapped an 18-inning scoreless run by Hops pitching dating back to Sunday's shutout victory.

Wallace Clark and Slade Caldwell reached to start the inning before Mejía ripped a two-run triple into center field, narrowly missing his first Hops' home run. Kayson Cunningham followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Mejía and capping a three-run frame that pushed the lead to its final margin of 10-2.

Hillsboro finished with 11 hits, led by Marte's three-hit, two-homer night. Mejía contributed two hits and three RBIs, while Youngblood added two hits, a home run and two RBIs. Clark homered and scored twice as the Hops continued their recent offensive surge.

Dotson worked an inning-plus in relief, and Sandro Santana recorded the final five outs to secure the victory.

The win marked Hillsboro's second consecutive double-digit triumph over Tri-City after Sunday's 14-0 finale, as the Hops improved to 2-0 over their last two games while outscoring opponents 24-2. Game two of the series will be tomorrow night at 6:35. The pregame show will start at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Sports Live.







Northwest League Stories from June 10, 2026

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