Indians Drop Series Opener to Hops

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Indians took a 5-0 lead into the fifth inning in their series opener with the Hops - then the wheels came off. Aided by pair of Spokane errors, Hillsboro scored seven times over the next three innings as they hung on for a 7-6 win in front of 2,808 fans at Avista Stadium for Bark in the Park Night.

TOP PERFORMERS

Robert Calaz led the way offensively for Spokane, clubbing a solo home run in the second and finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Roynier Hernandez reached base three times and scored a run while Juan Castillo had a pair of hits in the loss.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (9-6), Redband (1-1), Operation Fly Together (2-1), Cafecitos (0-1), King Carl (0-1), Star Wars (0-0), Road Grays (9-21), Harry Potter (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Wed., June 3nd vs. Hillsboro (First Pitch - 6:35 PM, Gates - 5:30 PM)

Hillsboro RHP Patrick Forbes (0-0, 0.00) vs. SPO LHP Bryson Hammer (2-5, 5.89 ERA)

NEXT PROMOTION: RIBBY's Birthday & Flag Cape Giveaway Night presented by City of Spokane & 95.3 KPND - Join us as we celebrate RIBBY the Mascot's Birthday and learn more about Spokane River habitat with the Redband Rally Campaign presented by the City of Spokane. The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a limited-edition Redband Rally Flag Cape courtesy of the City of Spokane!







Northwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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