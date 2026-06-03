Hops Score Seven Unanswered Runs in 7-6 Win over Spokane

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Spokane, WA - The Hillsboro Hops hit the road to Avista Stadium in Spokane for the first of six with the Spokane Indians and were looking to get the month of June started on a winning note. Hillsboro trailed 5-0 entering the fifth inning, where they scored four runs, including a three-run home run by Alberto Barriga. They went on to score a total of seven unanswered runs and held on to beat the Indians 7-6 in a thrilling series opener.

The Hops fell behind early on Tuesday night as Spokane scored runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Robert Calaz got the scoring started with a solo home run in the second inning, his fourth of the season. The Indians added to their lead with a run scored on a balk, error, bunt and a double. They took a 5-0 lead as Everett Catlett held the Hops off the scoreboard for the first four innings.

Catlett was looking for his seventh straight outing of two earned runs or fewer and looked like he was well on his way to doing so, until the fifth inning. Hillsboro had some more two-out magic left in the tank from last week and got their first run on a two-out single from Jose Mejia. With two on and two outs that sent their catcher Alberto Barriga to the plate, their best hitter and team leader in home runs. Barriga smashed a three-run homer and made it a one-run deficit, 5-4 and chasing the left-hander from the game.

Tyler Hampu entered the game for Spokane in the sixth and got two quick outs. Again, the Hops had a two-out rally. Brady Counsell was hit-by-pitch and then advanced to third when Hampu tried to pick him off at first base. With Counsell on third, Modeifi Marte hit an RBI single to tie the game 5-5.

Zane Russell pitched a scoreless frame and handed things off to Kyle Ayers. Ayers tossed a scoreless sixth and seventh inning to keep the game tied. Adrian Rodriguez just missed a home run in the seventh after a leadoff walk by Owusu-Asiedu, instead settling for a double that gave Hillsboro the lead. The Hops added an insurance run on a throwing error by 2B Roynier Hernandez, extending the lead to 7-5.

Jack O'dowd started the eighth inning with a line drive double, followed by a line drive RBI single by Robert Calaz. Calaz had three hits in the game after going 1-17 last week in Tri-City. Spokane came to within one run, but Ayers retired the next three batters to keep it 7-6.

In the ninth, Jacob Humphrey reached on a walk and sent the winning run to the plate. Ayers was behind in the count 3-1 to Ethan Hedges and fought back to strikeout the Spokane 3B looking to end the game.

Hillsboro has won nine of the first 13 games against Spokane in 2026 and will meet for game two of the series on Wednesday night at Avista Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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