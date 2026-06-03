Will Wilson to Rehab with AquaSox on Friday

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that infielder Will Wilson has been assigned to the High-A Everett AquaSox for a major league rehab assignment. Wilson is scheduled to play on Friday, June 5, and the game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Wilson is a former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels, having been selected No. 15 overall in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of North Carolina State. The Mariners acquired the 27-year-old Wilson via free agency on January 26, and he is currently recovering from a left thumb fracture that sent him to the injured list April 30.

Making his professional debut in 2019, Wilson played in the minor leagues every year (excluding 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) through 2024. He reached the Triple-A level in each of 2022, 2023, and 2024, and he also began his 2025 campaign there before receiving his first big league callup.

Wilson received his first taste of the MLB in 2025, receiving a big-league promotion from the Cleveland Guardians. He made his debut April 23, 2025, against the New York Yankees, where he collected his first major league hit. Across 34 games with the Guardians, Wilson hit .192, collecting 15 hits, four doubles, and two RBIs. He also walked seven times and stole two bases.

Making his Mariners debut in 2026, Wilson has appeared in two MLB games this season. In five at-bats, Wilson has one home run and two RBIs, and he also drew one walk. He has also played 14 games with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers this year, hitting .275 with two doubles, one home run, and four RBIs.

Tickets to watch Wilson play are available for electronic purchase at AquaSox.com or through the MiLB App. The AquaSox encourage buying your tickets in advance: Walk-up quantities may be limited as seats are expected to sell fast.

All major league rehab assignments are subject to change at any time.







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