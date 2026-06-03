Ems Drop Series Opener in Everett

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EVERETT, WA - Eugene fell by a final score of 8-5 in the series opener against the Everett AquaSox. Both offenses got off to a great start before the bullpens settled in and neither allowed a run after the top of the fifth. Eugene now has a nine game lead in the Northwest League with 14 games remaining in the first half.

The Emeralds got the scoring started today in the top of the first inning. Trevor Cohen drew his 30th walk of the year to start, the most by any Emerald this season. He ended up getting picked off at first for the second out after Jhonny Level struck out on just three pitches in his Northwest League debut. Gavin Kilen kept the inning alive with a fantastic eight pitch walk before Dakota Jordan blasted one off of the right field wall which allowed Kilen to score from first base for the first run of the game. Cancel Villarroel followed it up with a bloop shot that landed in center field and brought home Jordan to give the Ems the early 2-0 advantage.

The AquaSox answered back however with a run of their own in the home half of the first. Jonny Farmelo ripped a double to start the inning and advanced into third base on a pickoff move from Dryden. The next batter, Luke Stevenson, hit a sac-fly RBI to make it a 2-1 after the first inning of action.

It was a scoreless second inning before the Ems extended out their lead in the third. After a quick couple of outs, Gavin Kilen ripped a single to put a runner on once again for Dakota Jordan. Jordan caught curveball that was hung a little bit too much in the zone as he blasted it out to left for his seventh home run of the season. It had been almost a month since Jordan last homered, so it was great to see him find one in the first game of June for the talented outfielder. He had two hits and three RBI's through the first 3 innings of the game.

After the big frame for the Ems it was all things Everett as they scored seven runs over the next two frames. The first three base runners for Everett reached to start the third and Josh Caron hit a sac-fly RBI to bring home the first run. The next batter, Brandon Eike, crushed a go-ahead three run home run out to right to give Everett the 5-4 lead. They added another three runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead. Carter Dorighi hit a one out single before Farmelo drew a walk to put a pair of runners on. Felnin Celesten crushed a double to plate a pair before scoring after stealing third and advancing to home on a throwing error from the Ems catcher Jancel Villarroel.

Eugene answered back with a run in the top of the fifth. Trevor Cohen hit a single and swiped his 16th base of the year to put a runner in scoring position for Jhonny Level in his Emeralds debut. Level picked up his first hit and RBI of the season as he ripped a single to the outfield to make the score 8-5 in favor of Everett which eventually turned into the final score tonight.

Level recorded one more hit in his next at-bat in the 7th inning to give himself a multi-hit game in his debut. Eugene threatened with base runners in the final three innings but couldn't find a way to bring any home as they fell by a final score of 8-5.

Hunter Dryden fell for just the second time on the mound this year as he allowed eight hits and eight runs while striking out three over his four innings of work. Cade Vernon spun three fantastic innings as he allowed just one hit and no runs while walking two and striking out one. Cole Hillier pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning while striking out the first two batters he faced.

Eugene will now look to bounce back tomorrow. They are now 37-15 on the season and have a nine game lead in the Northwest League standings with only 14 games remaining as their magic numbers remains unchanged at five. Jacob Bresnahan will get the starting nod on the mound with a first pitch at 7:05 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.