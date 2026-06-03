Farmelo's Three Hits Lead Frogs To 8-5 Win

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Jonny Farmelo of the Everett AquaSox on base

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Jonny Farmelo of the Everett AquaSox on base(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: Propelled by a three-hit night from Seattle Mariners No. 6 prospect Jonny Farmelo, the Everett AquaSox defeated the first-place Eugene Emeralds 8-5 at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night in the first match of the six-game series.

The teams exchanged scoring plays in the first inning, giving Eugene a 2-1 lead after one. With Gavin Kilen on base, Dakota Jordan lined an RBI double to right field, and Jancel Villarroel added an RBI single in the next at-bat to score the second Emeralds run. For Everett, Farmelo doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Luke Stevenson.

Eugene added two more runs in the top of the third to go ahead 4-1 as Jordan belted a two-run home run after Kilen singled, but the lead did not last long. Rallying for three runs in the inning's bottom half, Farmelo tripled and Stevenson walked to position Brandon Eike to cause damage. Eike delivered on the opportunity, smashing a three-run home run to provide the AquaSox a 5-4 lead. The long ball was also his ninth of the season.

Everett surged ahead 8-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning, plating another three runs. Carter Dorighi singled and Farmelo walked to place two runners on base, allowing Felnin Celesten to rope a two-run double to right field. Celesten later scored the Frogs' eighth run, stealing third base and scampering home as a throwing error was committed.

The Emeralds chipped a run off of the Frogs' lead in the top of the fifth, cutting their deficit to three runs. Trevor Cohen hit an opposite-field single, later scoring as Jhonny Level hit an RBI single to right field. However, the AquaSox bullpen held down the Frogs' 8-5 lead to secure their series-opening victory. Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman, Reid Easterly, Jose Geraldo, and Christian Little each fired off one shutout frame, combining to lock down the win.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 2 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 10 2

EVERETT AQUASOX 1 0 4 3 0 0 0 0 X 8 9 0

WIN - Taylor Dollard (1-4) LOSS - Hunter Dryden (0-2) SAVE - Christian Little (3)

EVERETT PITCHING: Dollard (5.0), Lunsford-Shenkman (1.0), Easterly (1.0), Geraldo (1.0), Little (1.0)

EUGENE PITCHING: Dryden (4.0), Vernon (3.0), Hillier (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 17 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 1,056

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Northwest League leading Eugene Emeralds on Wednesday, June 3, at Everett Memorial Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and it is a Silver Sluggers night featuring Tulalip Bingo and Slots Baseball Bingo! Additional promotions for later in the homestand include Coors Light Throwback Thursday, Recovery Day, Coug Night With The AquaSox, the AquaSox Princess Party, and Sunday Fun Day!

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Northwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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