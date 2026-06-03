Cal Raleigh To Rehab With Everett AquaSox

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President and General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that catcher Cal Raleigh has been assigned to the High-A Everett AquaSox for a major league rehab assignment. Raleigh is scheduled to play on Sunday, June 7, and the game is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Raleigh, commonly nicknamed "Big Dumper", was drafted by the M ariners in the third round (No. 90 overall) in the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Florida State University. Landing on the injured list for the first time in his career, Raleigh joins the AquaSox as he works his way back from a right oblique strain.

A 29-year-old catcher and switch-hitter, he made his professional debut with the Single-A AquaSox in 2018, playing in 38 games while hitting .288 across 146 at-bats. Raleigh excelled at the plate, delivering 10 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, and 29 RBIs, totaling a .901 OPS along the way.

Raleigh spent the 2019 campaign between the Class-A Advanced Modesto Nuts and the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, hitting 29 home runs between the two levels. After the 2020 minor league season was erased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh received a promotion to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers to begin the 2021 season where he had a torrid start. In 44 games, he hit .324, crushing 21 doubles and nine home runs while collecting 36 RBIs.

The Mariners promoted Raleigh to the MLB on July 11, 2021, where he made his big league debut against the Los Angeles Angels. Remaining with the MLB club in 2022, he hit 20 doubles and 27 home runs, collecting career-high numbers across the board. 2023 served as a breakout season as he hit 30 home runs and 23 doubles, driving home 75 runs while collecting a .232 batting average.

In 2024, Raleigh hit .220, smashing a career-high 34 home runs along with 16 doubles. He tallied 100 RBIs and walked 70 times. Although his 2024 campaign was quite strong, 2025 proved to be a historic effort from Raleigh. Playing in 159 games, he demolished 60 home runs -- the most-ever by a catcher, the most by a Mariner, and the most by a switch-hitter. He is also just the seventh player to hit 60 home runs in a season.

Along with his historic power surge, Raleigh hit a career-best .247, doubling 24 times while collecting 125 RBIs. He walked 97 times -- 17 of which were issued intentionally -- and he stole 14 bases while achieving a .948 OPS. Joining his historic stat line were many accolades: Raleigh was named an American League All-Star and American League Silver Slugger for the first time in his career, and he was named Mariners MVP for the second time. He also was selected to the All-MLB First Team for the first time, and he was crowned Home Run Derby Champion by defeating Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero in the derby's final round.

Tickets to watch Raleigh play are available for electronic purchase at AquaSox.com or through the MiLB App. The AquaSox encourage buying your tickets in advance: Walk-up quantities may be limited as seats are expected to sell fast.

All Major League Rehab Assignments are subject to change at any time.







Northwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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