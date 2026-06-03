Crooked Numbers Cost C's to Open Road Series

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - The Canadians dropped the first game of their road series 8-4 to the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) Tuesday night at Gesa Stadium.

After starter Landen Maroudis (L, 0-4) and top Angels prospect Tyler Bremner traded zeroes over the first two frames, the C's got to reliever Luke Schafer (W, 1-0) for a pair of runs in the top of the third. Consecutive singles from Maddox Latta and Alexis Hernandez got the stanza started before a fielder's choice put runners at the corners with one out. Jacob Sharp was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Carter Cunningham looped a two-run single over the drawn-in third baseman to put Vancouver in front 2-0.

That lead lasted for one third of an inning. Maroudis issued a one-out walk before number nine hitter Capri Ortiz cracked a game-tying two-run shot. A single and an Anthony Scull triple followed to put the Dust Devils in front for good.

Two singles and two errors in the fifth helped Tri-City go up 4-2 before the C's scratched back in the top of the seventh. Matt Scannell walked, Latta singled for the third time then a bunt set up a sacrifice fly from JR Freethy to pull Vancouver within a run.

That was the closest the Canadians would get. The Dust Devils used six consecutive two out hits in the bottom of the seventh to plate four runs and lead 8-3 before another C's run scored in the eighth. Cunningham doubled and advanced to third via an error on the play then Hayden Gilliland drove him in with a sacrifice fly, but that proved to be the last run to cross in an 8-4 loss.

All nine starters had a hit, reached base, drove in a run or some combination of the three. Latta paced the offence with three hits while Cunningham finished with two knocks and a pair of RBI. Jay Schueler was the only Vancouver pitcher to not allow a run.

The C's look to even the series in game two tomorrow night. Daniel Guerra takes the ball opposite Tri-City's Francis Texido. Coverage begins with the Canadians Pregame Show at 6:00 p.m. and continues with first pitch at 6:30 pm. on Sportsnet 650.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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