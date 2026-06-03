AquaSox Homestand Highlights: June 2-7

Published on June 3, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







LAST NIGHT RECAP: Propelled by a three-hit night from Seattle Mariners No. 6 prospect Jonny Farmelo, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Eugene Emeralds 8-5 in the first match of the six-game series yesterday.

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Adam Maier (1-1, 5.87 ERA)

SILVER SLUGGERS: It's another Silver Sluggers night at the ballpark! This exclusive club for fans 55 years and wiser is brought to you by Mukilteo Memory Care. At Mukilteo Memory Care, they provide more than just support; they offer a sanctuary designed specifically for the journey of memory loss.

BASEBALL BINGO: Pick up your Tulalip Bingo & Slots Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth and play along! Each night there will be up to seven prizes handed out: five bingo for and two blackouts. You can't win if you don't play!

$5.00 WEDNESDAY: Stop by participating Mechanics Bank, formerly HomeStreet Bank, locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket that is redeemable at the Everett Memorial Stadium Box Office.

MORE BASEBALL FOR YOUR BUCK!

Did you know you can now grab Everett AquaSox tickets at Costco?

Available exclusively at the Everett, Marysville, Lake Stevens, and Lynnwood Costco locations.

This special offer includes four Upper Reserved tickets for just $49.99 - a perfect way to enjoy a summer night at Everett Memorial Stadium with family or friends.







Northwest League Stories from June 3, 2026

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