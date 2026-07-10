Jacob Bresnahan Strikes out Career-High 11 Batters in Ems Loss

Published on July 10, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Spokane Indians by a final score of 4-1. Spokane now holds a game lead in the series as we head into the weekend. The Ems are 8-10 to start the second half.

The Ems were able to open up the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Dakota Jordan drew a walk to start off the frame and advanced into second base on a groundout. Jakob Christian singled up the middle on the first pitch of the at-bat to bring home the run which gave the Ems the early 1-0 lead through two innings.

Spokane tied up the game with a single swing from Kelvin Hidalgo to lead things off in the top of the sixth inning. That was the only run allowed tonight from the Emeralds starter Jacob Bresnahan who put together the best performance of his career on the mound. He pitched six innings and allowed just the one run on two hits and struck out a career-high 11 batters. He threw 93 pitches, which is also a new career-high for the 21 year old lefty. Bresnahan has now thrown four consecutive outings of at least six innings while only allowing two runs and has struck out 28 across 24.1 innings. He has strung together one of the most dominant stretches for any pitcher this year in the Northwest League.

After the 1-1 tie, Spokane was able to take the lead with a big three run inning in the eighth. Tevin Tucker scored to give the Indians the lead after stealing third base and coming home to score on an error. Spokane loaded up the bases with two outs and Robert Calaz singled to right field to give them the 4-1 lead which proved to be the final score in tonight's game.

It was a great pitchers duel for the majority of the game tonight before the big late inning for the Spokane bats. They have now taken a 2-1 series lead heading into the final three games this weekend.

First pitch tomorrow night is slated for 6:35 PM with Niko Mazza on the mound for Eugene.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.







Northwest League Stories from July 10, 2026

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