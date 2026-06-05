Anthony Scull Named Northwest League May 2026 Player of the Month

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







PASCO - Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Anthony Scull has earned Northwest League (NWL) Player of the Month honors for May 2026, Minor League Baseball announced Thursday.

The Miami, Florida resident, originally from Havana, Cuba, led the NWL in four offensive categories: home runs (8), doubles (10), total bases (64) and slugging percentage (.681). He also finished in the top five in hits (3rd-30), OPS (3rd-1.024) and batting average (5th-.319), lighting up the league leaderboards.

Scull has continued what was a strong finish in the 2025 season into his current year, his second with Tri-City. He had nine multi-hit games in the month of May, as well as his first two multi-homer games of his career (May 10 at Spokane and May 19 at Everett) in the month.

The 22-year-old makes it now two Dust Devils winning awards during the 2026 campaign. Right-handed starter Nate Snead, now in the rotation for Double-A Rocket City, won NWL Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of May 5-10 after throwing six perfect innings at Spokane.

Come see Anthony and the Dust Devils as they host the Vancouver Canadians for the remainder of a six-game series (Thursday, June 4-Saturday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, June 7 at 1:30 p.m.). For tickets to this week's games and all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.







Northwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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