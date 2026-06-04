Hops Edge Spokane 4-2 in Another Tight Battle

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Spokane, WA - Hillsboro was looking to continue their success against Spokane in game two of the series on Wednesday night at Avista Stadium. The Hops had won 9 of 13 meetings so far in 2026 after a comeback win yesterday and they had Diamondbacks' first-round pick from 2025, Patrick Forbes on the mound making his debut. Junior Sanchez had five strong innings of relief yet again and the Hops had a big inning in the fourth against Hammer, in the 4-2 win.

Bryson Hammer was the starter for Spokane and the last time he faced the Hops it was the best outing of his pro career. He extended his scoreless streak against the Hops with three shutout innings to begin the game. Hillsboro threatened in the first, but Spokane RF Max Belyeu recorded his ninth outfield assist of the season to end the inning and keep Hillsboro from scoring.

Forbes, one of the Diamondbacks' top pitching prospects was making his affiliated pro debut on Wednesday. The hard throwing right-hander worked out of a jam in the first after a single and walk, but needed just 14 pitches to post a scoreless inning. Max Belyeu got his first of three hits in the game in the second inning, a double, but again Forbes would strand runners in scoring position to keep the game scoreless. His final pitch of the second was a 96 MPH fastball that caught Kelvin Hidalgo looking for the last out.

Still scoreless into the third inning where Spokane took the lead. Tommy Hopfe had a leadoff single and stolen base to get in scoring position with one out. Forbes' night was complete after 39 pitches and he gave the ball to Luke Dotson out of the pen. Dotson allowed a two-out RBI single to Jack O'dowd, but one run is all the Indians got and they took a 1-0 lead.

Hillsboro answered right back with the biggest inning of the day, sending nine to the plate and getting four singles and three runs. They finally broke through against Hammer after nine straight innings of scoreless ball against the Hops. Caldwell and Counsell each had RBI in the inning.

Junior Sanchez came in as the third pitcher of the day and he gave up two hits to begin the outing in the fifth. Robert Calaz tripled and came in to score on a Belyeu single, but that would be all Sanchez allowed, as he proceeded to throw four shutout innings to end his outing. Sanchez lowered his era to 2.61 in 41.1 innings this season.

Leading 3-2 in the ninth, Hillsboro mounted another two-out, none on rally. Alberto Barriga walked in his fifth time to the plate and then stole second, where Trent Youngblood drove him home for an important insurance run.

Sawyer Hawks came on in the ninth with a two-run lead and allowed a single and walk, but closed the door with the winning run at the plate. Hawks is now 7/7 in save opportunities in 2026.

Brady Counsell, Yerald Nin, Yassel Soler and Trent Youngblood all had two-hit games in the win for the Hops.

Hillsboro has won 10 of the 14 meetings between the two teams this season and will look to keep it going with Wellington Aracena getting the ball tomorrow. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







Northwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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