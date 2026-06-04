G-Men: Guerra, Gleed Help C's Beat Tri-City 5-3

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - Daniel Guerra's first career High-A quality start and a four-hit game from Dub Gleed highlighted a 5-3 Canadians triumph over the Tri-City Dust Devils (LAA) Wednesday night for their first win at Gesa Stadium this season.

After Guerra (W, 3-3) navigated a lead-off single and a hit batter in the opening inning, the C's struck first in the top of the second when Manny Beltre doubled, went to third on a ground out and scored courtesy of Brennan Orf's sacrifice fly.

Gleed - who stroked a two-out double in the first - cracked his sixth homer of the season in the third to put the Canadians in front 2-0.

The lead lasted until the bottom of that inning. Guerra got the first two batters of the frame then issued his lone walk of the outing to the next hitter. The right-hander left an offspeed pitch over the plate to Aaron Graeber, who punished Guerra's "worst" pitch of the game with a game-tying homer the opposite way.

Following a scoreless fourth, the C's took the lead for good in the fifth. A Jacob Sharp walk and Alexis Hernandez's second hit of the game put two men on for Gleed, who laced a line drive single to left field for a go-ahead RBI knock.

In the sixth, Beltre's base hit started the stanza then Orf doubled him home to make it 4-2. Carter Cunningham came on as a pinch hitter later in the inning and added an RBI double of his own to put Vancouver ahead by three.

Guerra dialed in after the game-tying homer. The Catia La Mar, VZ native went on to retire the next 10 hitters he faced to wrap up his start. His final line: six innings pitched, two runs on two hits, one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Carson Myers (S, 1) extended the consecutive batters retired streak to 15 between the seventh and the eighth then ran into some trouble in the ninth. He allowed back-to-back doubles to begin the frame then got consecutive outs before an infield single and a walk loaded the bases with two away. He induced a game-ending flyout with the tying and winning runs on base to lock down a 5-3 win.

Eight of 10 hitters contributed something and seven had a hit. Gleed's four-hit game was his second of the year and Guerra's quality start was the second by a C's pitcher this season.

The series continues tomorrow night. #26 Blue Jays prospect Danny Thompson Jr. goes against lefty Lucas Knowles. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

For tickets and more information throughout the 75th anniversary season of The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, call 604-872-5232 and follow the C's on social via @vancanadians.







Northwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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