Celesten's Grand Slam Powers Frogs Wednesday

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox shortstop Felnin Celesten

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox shortstop Felnin Celesten(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, Wash.: Led by infielder Felnin Celesten's first career grand slam, the Everett AquaSox downed the Eugene Emeralds 5-3 in front of 1,438 fans at Everett Memorial Stadium on Silver Sluggers Night featuring Tulalip Bingo and Slots Baseball Bingo.

After starting pitchers Adam Maier and Jacob Bresnahan each dealt two scoreless innings to begin the game, the AquaSox blew the game open in the bottom of the third. Luke Stevenson drew the Frogs' fourth consecutive walk to drive home the first AquaSox run, and Celesten delivered a grand slam in the next at-bat to set the Frogs ahead 5-0. Celesten's slam accounted for his fifth homer of the season, and his big swing cleared the fence in left center field.

Maier cruised throughout the rest of his outing for the AquaSox, striking out six batters across four shutout innings of work. The native of Vancouver, British Columbia, allowed just three hits and two walks before turning the ball over to Gabriel Sosa.

Eugene found the scoring column in the top of the fifth inning and later added their second run in the sixth. Opening their scoring was Dakota Jordan, who knocked an RBI single after Trevor Cohen and Jhonny Level singled, and continuing their efforts was Lisbel Diaz, who also added an RBI single.

The Emeralds did not give up their fight, scoring their third run in the top of the eighth. Jancel Villarroel singled and Carlos Gutierrez doubled, allowing Jakob Christian to plate a runner on an RBI groundout. However, their late efforts were ultimately not enough as Everett's Casey Hintz threw a scoreless top of the ninth to secure the Frogs' second win of the series.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 3 10 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 X 5 2 0

WIN - Sam Whiting (1-0) LOSS - Jacob Bresnahan (1-2) SAVE - Casey Hintz (5)

EVERETT PITCHING: Maier (4.0), Sosa (1.0), Whiting (2.0), Hintz (2.0)

EUGENE PITCHING: Bresnahan (2.0), Vinicio (3.0), Strickland (2.0), Maldonado (1.0)

TIME: 2 Hours, 26 Minutes

ATTENDANCE: 1,438

LOOKING AHEAD: The Everett AquaSox continue their six-game series against the Northwest League leading Eugene Emeralds on Wednesday, June 4, at Everett Memorial Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and it is a Coors Light Throwback Thursday featuring select $4.00 food and beverage! Promotions for later in the homestand include, Recovery Day, Coug Night With The AquaSox, the AquaSox Princess Party, and Sunday Fun Day! Additionally, Seattle Mariners infielder Will Wilson is scheduled to make a rehab appearance with the AquaSox on Friday!

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Northwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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