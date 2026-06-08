Jonny Farmelo Named NWL Player of the Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash.: Everett AquaSox outfielder Jonny Farmelo was named Northwest League Player Of The Week by Minor League Baseball as a result of his efforts during the Frogs' series against the Eugene Emeralds June 2-7 at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Farmelo, a 21-year-old native of Centreville, Virginia, led the Frogs to four victories in the six-game series by hitting .409 in 22 at-bats and collecting nine base hits. Of his nine hits, six went for extra bases as he collected two doubles, one triple, and three home runs. He also drove in five runs and walked five times.

Among the six-game series, Farmelo fell just one hit shy of the cycle on two occasions, and he belted two home runs during the Frogs' 8-5 win over the Emeralds on Friday. He also had a sound week defensively, making a sliding grab in center field Thursday while adding an outfield assist Friday.

Farmelo and the Frogs return to action Tuesday, June 9, at Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, as they take on the Vancouver Canadians for six games. Following the conclusion of the Canadians series, the AquaSox return home for six games against the Hillsboro Hops beginning Tuesday, June 16.







Northwest League Stories from June 8, 2026

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