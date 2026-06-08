Luis De La Torre Named Northwest League Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release









Eugene Emeralds pitcher Luis De La Torre

(Eugene Emeralds) Eugene Emeralds pitcher Luis De La Torre(Eugene Emeralds)

EUGENE, OR - Luis De La Torre was named the Northwest League pitcher of the week for his performance against the Everett AquaSox on Saturday, June 6th. De La Torre pitched six innings while allowing just one hit and one unearned run. He struck out a career-high 12 batters, which is also the most by any pitcher this year in the Northwest League in a single game. Not only that, De La Torre threw an immaculate inning in the fourth where he struck out three consecutive batters on just three pitches, a rare feat at any level of baseball. It was De La Torre's second consecutive dominant start during the Ems two week roadtrip, as he struck out a season-high nine batters in his previous start on May 31st in Vancouver. During the last two weeks he has lowered his season ERA from 4.94 to 3.64 and picked up his first two wins of the season.

De La Torre was signed as an international free agent in 2023. He was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona before his family moved back to Guadalupe Victoria in Baja California, Mexico. Raised in Mexico until high school, where he then moved to Utah and attended Ogden High School. He has played baseball since he was 5, but only started pitching at 18 when he was talked into a training program (Dominicana Baseball Training) by a player on an opposing team. He spent the 2023 & 2024 seasons pitching in the DSL before playing in the ACL where he was named the ACL pitcher of the week on June 29th. He made his San Jose Giants debut on July 10th and started in San Jose's championship clinching game in the Cal League Championship series.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from June 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.