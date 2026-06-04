Two Shy in Game Two: Late Tri-City Rally Falls Short

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Aaron Graeber

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Aaron Graeber(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - A promising 9th inning rally fell one hit short for the Tri-City Dust Devils (28-25) Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium, where the Vancouver Canadians (22-31) held on for a 5-3 win to even the series at a game apiece.

LF Aaron Graeber, who to the 9th inning had supplied the totality of the Dust Devils offense with a two-run homer in the bottom of the 3rd, led off the final frame with an opposite field double down the left field line. DH Matt Coutney then made sure Graeber would not wait long at second, also going the opposite way for an RBI double to make it a 5-3 game. After a couple of outs, CF Gage Harrelson hit a cue shot toward third for an infield hit and pinch-hitter Caleb Bartolero walked to load the bases. SS Capri Ortiz came up, having homered the previous night, and hit a high fly into foul territory down the left field line that was caught to end the game.

Tri-City trailed 2-0 going to the bottom of the 3rd inning. 2B Adrian Placencia drew a two-out walk to give Graeber a chance, which he seized by sending a liner over the wall in left-center for his second homer of the year and a 2-2 tie. The big lefty had subbed in for starter Anthony Scull, who had to leave the game after getting struck by a pitch from Vancouver starter Daniel Guerra (3-3). The hit-by-pitch and the walk ended up the only moments of wildness from the starter, who struck out ten Dust Devils over six innings and finished his outing by retiring the last ten batters he faced.

Lefty starter Francis Texido (1-3) went 4.1 innings and left the game in a 2-2 tie but responsible for Canadians on base at first and second. Vancouver 3B Dub Gleed's RBI single, part of a four-hit night, gave the visitors a lead they would hold for the remainder of the night. Reliever Carson Myers went three innings and short-circuited the final rally for his first save of the year for the Canadians.

Though producing late Tri-City had just five hits on the night. Though not originally in the lineup, Aaron Graeber (2-for-3, 2-R HR, 2 R) led the way offensively. 3B Jake Munroe led off the bottom of the 1st with a single and reached base twice.

VAMOS, VIÑEROS FANS...TO GESA STADIUM THURSDAY NIGHT

Tri-City and Vancouver collide in game three of their six-game set at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at Gesa Stadium, where the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Viñeros Soccer Scarf. It's also a Family Feast Night, presented by Amazon, with $2.50 hot dogs, 16 oz. Coca-Cola products, bags of chips and ice cream sandwiches available all game. On top of that it's also Thirsty Thursday, with specially priced 12 oz. draft beers ($3.50 domestic, $4.50 premium) for responsible enjoyment from gates open to last call.

Left-hander Lucas Knowles (3-1, 2.95 ERA) will take the ball for the Viñeros, with right-hander Danny Thompson, Jr. (2-2, 4.06 ERA) to the mound for the Canadians.

Free broadcast coverage on the MiLB app and dustdevilsbaseball.com will begin with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m. Fans can also watch the games for free on Bally Sports Live, and via subscription on MLB.tv and the MiLB app.

For tickets to Thursday night's game, the Vancouver series, as well as all 2026 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

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Northwest League Stories from June 4, 2026

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